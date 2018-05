Our vision is to celebrate the accomplishments and stories of MCTC students and the pursuit of their dreams. We promise a powerful evening that is sure to inspire - we believe MCTC is the best kept secret on Hennepin Avenue. A great education is how we are helping address the two difficult challenges our state faces today: developing the talent that Minnesota businesses need to drive our state’s continued economic prosperity; and eliminating the racial and economic disparities that keep too many Minnesotans from having the chance to become that talent. Tomorrow’s workforce is seated in our classrooms today, preparing to become the future leaders, co-workers, taxpayers and citizens of our community. Most of MCTC’s students stay right here in the Twin Cities after graduation, building a strong and vibrant regional economy. Be part of the foundation of transformation at MCTC. Together, we can change the world. The MCTC Foundation provides scholarships and emergency assistance awards to highly motivated/low income college students every year. Often, the only thing standing between our students and access to higher education is a scholarship. Thank you for helping us continue offering scholarships to deserving, underrepresented students so they can reach their academic dreams.